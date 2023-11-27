Advertisement

Could Kliff Kingsbury jump from USC to Oklahoma to become Sooners’ offensive coordinator?

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

A Hollywood scriptwriter would view this as way too over the top and unrealistic. Lincoln Riley, the successful head coach at the University of Oklahoma, goes to USC and shocks the college football world. He hires Kliff Kingsbury, who — like Riley — was a quarterback at Texas Tech under head coach Mike Leach, who worked for Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, the man who eventually gave the keys to the OU program to Lincoln Riley.

Kingsbury, after being hired by Riley at USC — at a time when Riley and USC are loathed by Oklahoma fans due to Riley’s abrupt departure from the Sooners — could then become Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, the same position Riley had under Bob Stoops before being elevated to OU’s head coach.

Again: It’s too unrealistic to ever dream of.

Or is it?

Some Oklahoma fans think that after Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired as the head coach at Mississippi State on Sunday, Kliff Kingsbury would be a great choice for OU as the new offensive coordinator for Brent Venables.

Want proof? We have it. See for yourself:

PEOPLE ARE TALKING

LOTS OF CHOICES

COULD WE?

LOTS OF BUZZ

IT SPREADS

QUESTIONS

GETTING ACCEPTANCE

CENTER OF CONVERSATION

MORE APPROVAL

GO AHEAD

OU BEAT WRITER JOHN HOOVER

OPTIONS

KICKING THE TIRES

LEACH TREE

COMPLICATIONS

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire