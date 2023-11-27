Could Kliff Kingsbury jump from USC to Oklahoma to become Sooners’ offensive coordinator?

A Hollywood scriptwriter would view this as way too over the top and unrealistic. Lincoln Riley, the successful head coach at the University of Oklahoma, goes to USC and shocks the college football world. He hires Kliff Kingsbury, who — like Riley — was a quarterback at Texas Tech under head coach Mike Leach, who worked for Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, the man who eventually gave the keys to the OU program to Lincoln Riley.

Kingsbury, after being hired by Riley at USC — at a time when Riley and USC are loathed by Oklahoma fans due to Riley’s abrupt departure from the Sooners — could then become Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, the same position Riley had under Bob Stoops before being elevated to OU’s head coach.

Again: It’s too unrealistic to ever dream of.

Or is it?

Some Oklahoma fans think that after Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired as the head coach at Mississippi State on Sunday, Kliff Kingsbury would be a great choice for OU as the new offensive coordinator for Brent Venables.

Want proof? We have it. See for yourself:

Oklahoma OC short list: – Kliff Kingsbury

– Kliff Kingsbury

– Kliff Kingsbury@BoomerSoonerCo — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) November 26, 2023

Could we see Oklahoma maybe go get a guy like Kliff Kingsbury as there new OC ??? #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/J3yl86mm6G — Sour82 (@Sour8224) November 26, 2023

Breaking: The University of Oklahoma is currently in talks with Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury is set to be named the 89th OC at OU. — Pres NCAA (@ncaa_awareness) November 26, 2023

@KliffKingsbury Sooners has a OC spot for you. — Sooner Native (@BiGCOMANCHENDN) November 27, 2023

Is Kliff Kingsbury even a realistic candidate to be OU’s new OC? — Charley Kay (@kay_charley) November 26, 2023

With JFA at QB I’ll take it 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ZVAPvAqf1T — koodie jr. (@_monyea) November 27, 2023

Been saying it for weeks https://t.co/wtj9GLE3I9 — C. Vann, B.S, (@c22dope) November 27, 2023

I’m actually cool with this https://t.co/7RT6fPCmq1 — Ben (@venablesplease) November 27, 2023

OU BEAT WRITER JOHN HOOVER

Hoover’s Hot board for OU-OC Seth Littrell

Matt Wells

Sean Lewis – Colorado OC

Andy Ludwig Utah OC

Kliff Kingsbury

Scott Frost — Terry (@terry_ruck) November 26, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury for OC at OU? What do we think Sooner nation? Safe hire is Littrell. — Roby Towland (@PatWithrow) November 26, 2023

@OU_Football let’s look into hiring Kliff kingsbury as the new OC — boomerbrandon (@brandonstur10) November 26, 2023

@OK_Breakdown With Lebby going to @HailStateFB , who do you think OU should pursue for OC? What do you think about an ild Mike Leach guy, Kliff Kingsbury? — 🇺🇦 Steve Hines 🇺🇦 (@smhineslaw) November 26, 2023

Who I’d personally like to see as OC: Cale Gundy, Kliff Kingsbury or Casey Woods Who BV will likely hire as his OC: Seth Littrell, or maybe both Matt Wells (QB) and Seth Littrell (TEs) as Co-OCs (I don’t think these would be bad hires, and I would like them) https://t.co/gXndm89Gl1 — Blake Lee (@blakeowenlee) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire