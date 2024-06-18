Who could Kilmarnock & St Mirren get in Euro draws?

[SNS]

Kilmarnock and St Mirren will discover their European opponents this week, with their respective draws taking place on Wednesday.

The Ayrshire side will enter the Europa League at the second round of qualifiers, while their Premiership rivals go into Conference League at the same stage.

Kilmarnock's potential opponents are particularly eye-catching, with Dutch giants Ajax, Portugal's Braga and Trabzonspor of Turkey among a list of eight possibilities.

Molde of Norway, Croatian side HNK Rijeka and Austrians Rapid Wien are also in there.

Meanwhile, there are 44 potential teams St Mirren could be paired with.

Brann (Norway) and Hacken (Sweden) stand out as tough opposition, but Stephen Robinson's side would fancy their chances against clubs such as Cliftonville (Northern Ireland), St Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) and HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands).

Kilmarnock will learn their fate at 12:00 BST on Wednesday, with St Mirren's draw taking place an hour later.

The second-round ties of both competitions will take place on 25 July and 1 August.