Could kicker Greg Joseph have issues in Philadelphia?

The Minnesota Vikings seemed to have found their kicker in Greg Joseph. in the 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Joseph tied a team record by nailing a 56-yard field goal with absolute ease.

As the team heads to play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday night, Joseph could potentially be facing some challenges in kicking outdoors.

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is really high on Joseph.

#Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels on kicker Greg Joseph tying team record with 56-yard field goal: "Easy, a breeze." That's how well Joseph is kicking the ball. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 16, 2022

This really isn’t a surprise, as Joseph has been kicking the ball well since the start of training camp. The conditions in Philadelphia could give him issues, as the winds like to swirl inside of Lincoln Financial Field.

Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the "swirling winds" can be an issue in playing at Philadelphia for kickers. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 16, 2022

For kickers, it isn’t as simple as kicking the ball straight on. The wind plays a major factor. Similar to hitting a driver off the tee box in golf, kickers often try to hit a fade or draw to use the wind to their advantage. What the swirling winds do for kickers is make it more difficult for them to make field goals from distance.

It should be interesting for Joseph on Monday night, but he has given us no reason to not trust him.

