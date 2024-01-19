Could Kentucky big man Zvonimir Ivišić redshirt this season even if cleared by NCAA?

LEXINGTON — It doesn't matter when it happens: Kentucky coach John Calipari said freshman big man Zvonimir Ivišić will take the court this season if he finally receives clearance from the NCAA.

"I won’t redshirt him," Calipari said after his team's 90-77 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. "It is not fair for him to go through what he did to get in the school, two months, what he is doing academically."

Calipari then praised Ivišić as a person.

"Every day he walks in and says, 'Hey, coach Cal,'" Calipari said. "(Tuesday or Monday), I said to him, 'I just want you to know I feel bad because I don’t like the way you were treated from the beginning to now.' And he said, 'Coach, I’m good. I’m good. I appreciate you saying it, but I’m good.'"

A 7-foot-2 Croatian, Ivišić committed to UK in August. But after a drawn-out admissions saga, he didn't arrive on campus until two months later, just before the program's Big Blue Madness event Oct. 13.

Other than going through pregame warmups, Ivišić has yet to take the court for the Wildcats in any official capacity. He sat out the team's Blue-White preseason scrimmage, both preseason exhibitions and all 16 regular-season games so far.

"He’s just a great kid. And he deserves — look, if it were your son, how would you feel right now?" Calipari said. "I mean, he just turned 20. He was a 19-year-old, 20 playing amateur basketball over there."

Calipari's comments Wednesday came two days after he went to bat for Ivišić on the coach's weekly radio show.

"It’s not fair to him. It took a long time to get him admitted — again, a 3.2 student, smart kid, all the good stuff," Calipari said. "And then it’s taking the NCAA even more time to look at the facts. There are European kids playing all around the country, but they’re playing and he’s not? … Around the country, people are being very aggressive when it comes to different stuff with the NCAA.”

"My hope is, if this thing lingers too much longer, that we become aggressive.”

That's why Calipari is so dead set on playing Ivišić — even if it's a far more abbreviated season than he or the Kentucky fan base hoped for when he first signed with the program.

"He is a great kid that deserves it, and if he becomes eligible, I will play him. I don’t know how much," Calipari said. "Maybe both big guys (fellow 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso) don’t do (much), and then he goes nuts and we look around and say, 'Oh, my gosh, they are not going to play anymore.' Maybe. Or maybe it's like, 'Geesh, these two are better than him.' We’ll see."

Wildcats still awaiting return of sophomore Adou Thiero

Sophomore guard Adou Thiero missed his fifth straight game Wednesday. Though UK has listed his official reason for not playing as "general soreness" in its game notes, Thiero has battled back problems.

Regardless of the reason for his absence, the Wildcats are eager for his return.

"He gives us that aggressiveness, he gives us that confidence that we can go up and get rebounds, because he's gonna crack down — he (does) the dirty work," Bradshaw said of Thiero, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24 minutes per outing this season. "Like everybody needs that Dennis Rodman-type player that just grabs rebounds, blocks shots and dunks on people.

"So, when we get him back, it's gonna be sweet."

