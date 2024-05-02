Could Kent or Devlin beat Shankland to POTY nod?

[BBC]

We asked you who consider Hearts' player of the year. The responses were not as one-sided as you may have expected.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Ian: Player of the year? Lawrence Shankland by a mile. Without his goals and assists Hearts would be nowhere near third place.

Jim: Frankie Kent has not let us down, nor has Cammy Devlin.

David: Shankland. End of discussion.

Jamie: Shankland's goalscoring has been excellent, but for me. it has to be Kent, he's been a rock in defence. Zander Clark has to get a mention too, but it’s Kent definitely for me.

Will: Shankland has been amazing at creating and scoring goals, but Devlin is a unsung hero and my pick. He harasses the opposition into making mistakes, creates things for Shankland and co, supports going forward and gets goals as well.

Steve: Shankland has been outstanding - both his work rate and support play, but his goals have mostly been developed by himself. Kent and Stephen Kingsley have both been top class, consistent and ultra-reliable, they better get extended contracts this summer. Too much dead wood that needs replacing.

Richard: A number of players have come into great form at the right time and swung things our way. Besides Shankland, there's Kent and Clarke. Allan Forrest has had some great brief spells, as has Kenneth Vargas, but the first three have had longer influential periods. Of those, one gets the goals so he's going to be the headline nominee, and rightly so.

Chris: Shankland is your very obvious choice as player of the year, not since John Robertson have we had a striker as clinical as him. Special mentions must go to Clark, who raised his game so many levels when Craig Gordon came back to fitness. Kingsley must be on the cusp of another international call up - he has been superb.