Could Kelvin Harmon bolster the Lions receiving corps?

The Detroit Lions receiving corps will not win hearts and minds across the league and the fan base. There are too many unknowns surrounding them that it’s not easy to find an area to hang your hand on. Will Tyrell Williams overcome his injuries? Does Breshad Perriman emerge as a viable deep threat? Can Quintez Cephus take the next step forward? The questions go on and on, leaving much doubt for success from the receivers.

With the first preseason game in the books, rosters have to be trimmed down to 85 from 90, unfortunately leaving many players looking for a job. Now you can down two avenues with the cuts either cut veterans to give them a shot grabbing somewhere else or hit the bottom part of the roster. Typically not many who are among the first wave of cuts end up getting on another team. Still, there is one player that was recently cut from the Washington Football Team that could potentially help one of the most problematic areas on the Lions roster.

Former sixth-round pick Kelvin Harmon was a victim of loaded Washington receiving corps that features Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel (who was just removed from the PUP list), Adam Humphries, and rookie Dyami Brown; it was going to be an uphill battle for Harmon to make the squad.

Harmon missed all of the 2020 season after he tore his ACL and couldn’t prove himself to newly hired coach Ron Rivera. During his 2019 rookie season, Harmon played in all 16 games. He really came on late in the season after Washington made a quarterback change, finishing the season with 30 catches, 69.8% completion percentage, and 365 yards. He played mostly as the X-receiver but played a little in the slot.

He is a big-bodied, physical receiver at 6’2”, 215 pounds which gives him the upper hand in press coverage. He does most of his damage in intermediate routes and is great at contested catches due to his strong hands and big frame. He will not beat anyone with his speed and Harmon’s explosion lacks a bit, giving him issues creating separation. He is a willing blocker who is not hard-pressed to do the dirty work and creating opportunities for his fellow teammates.

The problem that may lead to a fit for the Lions is those speed and separation issues. If you look at the type of receivers the Lions have brought in this offseason, they are fast players who can easily create separation. So far, Jared Goff has been reluctant to throw into coverage and would rather take the quick throw or check-downs, however. It could be due to not enough chemistry with the receivers or other underlying issues, but that could pose a problem with how well Harmon could fit in the Lions scheme.

Next, he would be competing with Quintez Cephus for that big slot, outside receiver role. So far through camp, he has not taken that next step forward and is currently battling a head injury. It would be hard to say if Harmon could win out the job considering he wasn’t able to accomplish that in Washington, but he is not competing with the likes of McLaurin and Samuel anymore.

Harmon is only 24, fully healthy, and has the necessary tools to be a productive receiver. Sometimes his lack of speed may get the better of him, but he has good route running skills and is a master at contested catches due to his size and length. The biggest question will be, will Goff give him the opportunity to throw to him if he’s covered?

He does display the toughness and grit the coaching staff loves from their players and is willing to do anything it takes to make the team successful. With the Lions receiving corps one of the worst in the league, could they pull the trigger and this young receiver?

