Could Kate Martin get drafted? ESPN’s WNBA mock draft sees Iowa guard selected

Could the Iowa Hawkeyes see their WNBA draft history add not just one name, but two, to their list tonight? It appears that a Hawkeyes’ guard is showing enough to potentially sneak her way into the draft.

Caitlin Clark has all but been selected by the Indiana Fever at No. 1 overall. She could be joined by fellow guard Kate Martin tonight is the dominos fall the right way.

The gritty guard has always been a constant for the Hawkeyes over their three year run that has catapulted the program to new heights. Known as “the glue” for Iowa, Martin was always in the right spot at the right time getting rebounds, diving on loose balls, and somehow finding a way to get a big bucket when Iowa needed it.

That sort of toughness and high basketball IQ can be enough to land a spot with a team and bring a lot of value. ESPN’s Michael Voepel seems to think Kate Martin brings enough to the table to get drafted. He has predicted Kate Martin to go in the third round at No. 28 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.

During her five seasons at Iowa, Kate Martin appeared in 163 games with 139 starts under her built. She is incredibly experienced. She averaged career-bests in 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season. She is a career 35.5% three-point shooter which is another weapon in her arsenal.

Kate Martin is tough and often has just needed a chance to prove what she can do. Tonight could see a WNBA franchise select her and give her the chance to show her abilities.

The WNBA draft airs tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

