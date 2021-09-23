Could Karl-Anthony Towns be Knicks' disgruntled star after Timberwolves' surprise head of basketball ops firing?

Karl-Anthony Towns screams after making play

Everything is definitely not alright in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves surprisingly fired their head of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, which caused their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, to tweet this:

Self-explanatory, right? Do we have a disgruntled star on our hands right before the start of the season?

If that is the case, the Knicks will certainly be watching. On The Putback with SNY's Ian Begley earlier this year, Begley noted that head coach Tom Thibodeau would welcome a reunion as the head coach "just wants to win."



Towns is one of the most dynamic centers in the league, with his scoring ability stretching all lengths of the floor. He also has the history with Thibs' system during their time with the Wolves together.

It's also worth noting that Towns is close with Knicks president Leon Rose and William "World Wide Wes" Wesley. His father, Karl Towns Sr., made it a point to go to Madison Square Garden with World Wide Wes for Rose's first game as team president.

Other connections point to assistant coach Kenny Payne, who Towns knows well from his one year at Kentucky. There's also Julius Randle, another Kentucky product, that is close with Towns.

And finally, a New Jersey native, Towns would be close to home.

But this is all speculative until Minnesota actually makes it known that the center of their franchise is up on the trade block. If that happens, it would send the franchise back to the rebuild stage yet again, something that would be hard to do.

But after what occurred on Wednesday, it may be hard to convince KAT that his T-Wolves will be competing in the Western Conference anytime soon.

That could mean good things for the Knicks if they see the fit.