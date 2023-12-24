Could Josh Downs deliver as a last-minute add for Week 16?
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon examine last minute pickups ahead of Week 16
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15.
