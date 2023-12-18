Could Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or anyone else catch new MVP favorite Brock Purdy?

It seems like just about every healthy quarterback has taken a turn as the MVP favorite this season. Now it's Brock Purdy's turn.

Purdy had another excellent, efficient day for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing four touchdowns. That game, combined with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's struggles in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, caused a big shift in the NFL MVP odds at BetMGM.

Purdy is a significant favorite. He has -200 odds to win, meaning a $200 bet would win only $100. That gives Purdy an implied odds of 66.7% to win NFL MVP.

Betting odds don't necessarily reflect what voters will do at the end of the season, and the race seems a lot more wide open than the odds indicate.

Odds for NFL MVP

With three weeks left in the season there's usually one standout MVP candidate like Patrick Mahomes in 2018, or a clear-cut race between two or three players.

This season, it seems like there are more than two or three candidates with a path to MVP. Here are the odds as of Monday morning:

Brock Purdy -200

Lamar Jackson +500

Dak Prescott +600

Josh Allen +1000

Jalen Hurts +1100

Christian McCaffrey +1800

Patrick Mahomes +2200

Tua Tagovailoa +2500

Tyreek Hill +2500

That's nine players with odds of 25-to-1 or shorter, which is a lot with three weeks to go.

The argument for Purdy is pretty easy. Of the past 14 MVPs, 11 have been the quarterback from a No. 1 seed. Two other MVPs were QBs from the No. 2 seed. The 49ers are a near lock to get the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NFC, with a much better shot at the top seed. Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating and has impressive marks in other advanced stats. Combine the numbers with a likely No. 1 seed and that's usually the MVP. That's why he's a -200 favorite.

But in this ever-changing race, others still have a shot. That includes one of Purdy's teammates.

Lamar Jackson still has a shot at a second NFL MVP award with three games to go. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Who could catch Brock Purdy?

Purdy himself said after Sunday's game that he thinks McCaffrey should be MVP. It will get interesting if the 49ers' locker room throws its support behind McCaffrey. A running back has won only once over the last 14 seasons, but it's not totally unfamiliar for a running back to win. McCaffrey has almost no shot to get 2,000 yards rushing or beat the single-season touchdown record of 31 (McCaffrey has 20), which are two marks that have unlocked the award for running backs before. But he is having a dominant season and if the 49ers keep plugging him for the award, that will generate some buzz.

Jackson has a shot on Christmas to play against the 49ers, which could be huge for his MVP hopes. A big game in a win over the 49ers would put the Baltimore Ravens in line to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it could swing votes his way. It's also a much easier selection for voters to take Jackson, a former unanimous MVP, over Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL draft just last year.

Allen's case is getting stronger. He has 26 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns. The Bills are very unlikely to get a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, but catching the Dolphins and winning the division is feasible. If Buffalo wins the AFC East with a strong finish and Allen accounts for 45 touchdowns or more, he'll get a lot of attention.

Prescott, Mahomes, Hurts and Tagovailoa are established stars with a statistical foundation, which keeps them in the race. A strong finish with some key wins could get them back to the forefront of the conversation. That's especially true if either of them ends up on a team that has the No. 1 seed in their respective conference.

The shape of the MVP race has been changing all season. Just because Purdy leads it now, we shouldn't assume it won't change again before the season is over.