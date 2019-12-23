While the Seahawks world is on Marshawn Lynch watch, there are other candidates that could vye for the role as starting running back.

Is one of those people former Oregon running back and NFL veteran Jonathan Stewart?

He tweeted at the Seahawks Sunday night.

Stewart retired as a member of the Carolina Panthers in April when he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers. The former Duck was the 13th overall pick back in 2008 and spent 10 of 11 seasons in Carolina and is the Panthers all-time leading rusher.

Stewart retired as the franchise leader in carries (1,699), rushing yards (7,318) and rushing touchdowns (51)

.@Jonathanstewar1 signs a one-day contract to retire as a Panther‼️ pic.twitter.com/bOG5bhHHl9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 23, 2019

The Seahawks lost two running backs Sunday in their loss to the Cardinals. Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) are both done for the season.

The team was already without Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury vs. the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Seattle will need to sign a running back this week ahead of their Week 17 clash with the 49ers.

By all accounts, Stewart seems content with retired life. His tweet probably shouldn't be read into too much. He's very active on Twitter where he talks all things NFL.

But, crazier things have happened.

Could Jonathan Stewart come out of retirement, join Seahawks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest