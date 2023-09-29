Could Jonathan Kuminga be on the Brooklyn Nets sometime this season?

For every team in the NBA, including the Brooklyn Nets, the start of the 2023-24 season is almost here. With Media Day and the start of training camp just a few days away from now, the Nets are looking to make this season a great one. However, it may be time to ponder if a trade could be in Brooklyn’s future.

It’s no secret that the Nets have a lot of versatile players on the roster, especially on the wings. Brooklyn has noticed how much depth it has as they were reportedly willing to deal forwards Royce O’Neale and/or Dorian Finney-Smith before the 2023 NBA Draft took place.

The Nets’ roster has changed significantly since the draft happened and now, they have more frontcourt players on the team, like Darius Bazley and Trendon Watford as two examples, that could reasonably compete for minutes during the season. If it comes to pass that Brooklyn has more players than they have minutes to give, could there be some moves before the deadline?

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently wrote that one of the trades that should have happened this offseason was the Nets trading Finney-Smith to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga. To be clear, there have not been any reports linking Kuminga to the Nets or Finney-Smith to the Warriors.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype did report in June that Kuminga had drawn interest from a number of teams. While it’s unclear if Brooklyn was one of those teams, it’s fair to wonder if a trade could happen between the two squads given that Finney-Smith would fit in perfectly for Golden State and Kuminga could be another young, promising player for Brooklyn to evaluate during this rebuilding period.

