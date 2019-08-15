Could Joakim Noah team up with LeBron James, Lakers?

There was a time when Bulls fans wanted nothing more than to see LeBron James and Joakim Noah become teammates.

July 2010 seems like forever ago, and James' decision to join the Miami Heat that summer not only sparked a rivalry between James and the Bulls, but specifically between James and Noah.

But now, in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' reported ACL tear, James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of depth at the center position. And wouldn't you know it? Noah is still a free agent.

Let's be clear: There's no indication that the Lakers have interest in Noah - though they'll certainly need to address the position - or that Noah has any interest in the Lakers - though it's August 15th and he's still unsigned.

But the pairing makes sense.

Noah certainly isn't what he once was in Chicago, but he had a career resurgence in Memphis last season in averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes. He wouldn't make up for what the Lakers will lose in Cousins, but he'd provide depth for a team that needs it.

It'd be a tough pill to swallow for Bulls fans, who two years ago watched LeBron James team up with Derrick Rose in Cleveland.

Noah once called James and the Miami Heat "Hollywood as hell," and there's now a chance he may be teaming up with James in that very location.

And whereas James could have teamed up with the Bulls in 2010, he'll have eventually played with every member of the eventual five leading scorers of the team he beat in 2011.

If the Lakers end up signing Joakim Noah....



LeBron James will have been teammates with Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, Kyle Korver and Carlos Boozer.



Those were the five leading scorers from the 2011 Bulls.







— Mark Strotman (@markstrot) August 15, 2019

