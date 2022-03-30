Could Jimmy Garoppolo still be on the 49ers next season? | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Shalise Manza Young discuss the quarterback situation for San Francisco. All signs point to Trey Lance being the starter in 2022. Does it make any sense to hang on to a $24 million dollar backup quarterback? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.