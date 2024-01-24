Advertisement
Breaking News:

Jim Harbaugh reportedly leaving Michigan to accept Chargers' head-coaching job

Could Jim Harbaugh pass on the NFL & return to Michigan? | Inside Coverage

Jori Epstein · Jason Fitz
3

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and senior NFL insider Jori Epstein discuss the head coach’s looming decision after meetings with the Chargers and Falcons - and explain why the longer search goes on, the more it will hurt the national champions. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.