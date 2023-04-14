Could Jets walk away from Rodgers negotiations?
Charles Robinson explains why the Packers and Jets haven’t been able to strike a deal for Aaron Rodgers yet.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
