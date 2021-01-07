Could the Jets trade for Deshaun Watson instead of drafting a QB?

Deshaun Watson

Entering the 2021 offseason, no one knows what the Jets’ plan will be at quarterback before the new season begins. GM Joe Douglas was non-committal when asked about Sam Darnold’s future, and the head coach that the team will eventually hire will have a say in that as well.

The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the main reason behind this debate. Stick with Darnold? Or draft a new top QB and start fresh?

What if those aren’t the only two options, though?

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, “rumors already are circulating” that Texans QB Deshaun Watson could ask for a trade depending on what happens with Houston’s next coaching hire. The Texans have made it known that Watson’s input will be valued, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t make the call. It’s also worth noting that Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator who is one of the top candidates in the field right now, was not requested for an interview with the Texans. They’re the only team that hasn’t.

So Florio is saying that “multiple different people” are hearing Watson has quietly discussed a potential trade request with teammates. Whether or not it’s a ploy to ensure he is heard during this search or not, the Texans just haven’t been good despite Watson balling out each week. He led the NFL in regular season passing yards (4,823) with 33 touchdown and seven interceptions, yet the Texans went 4-12.

Houston made a coaching change mid-season as well as J.J. Watt publicly apologizing for wasting another year of Watson’s career. Yes, the Texans went 11-5 and 10-6 in the previous two seasons, but they couldn’t get anywhere in the playoffs. Then, the turmoil, which also included trading DeAndre Hopkins before the season began, ensued in 2020.

If the trade request comes a reality, Douglas should be on the phone with the Texans to see just what it would cost. First things first, a first-round pick certainly will be in the trade package. In fact, the demand should be multiple. Watson is a 25-year-old stud that has proven his abilities over his first four seasons.

The Jets have that draft capital: two first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Jamal Adams trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

New York also has the cap room to handle Watson’s contract extension he signed with Houston, though it isn’t as lucrative as you might think. He’s only a $15.94 million cap hit next season before the big bucks at $40.4 million and $42.4 million come in 2022 and 2023. He’ll still be 26 and 27 at that time.

While this is all speculative, it’s an option that the Jets can’t overlook because Watson is a proven commodity.

They already had options to ponder at quarterback heading into the offseason, but if Watson hits the market, it just adds another highly intriguing one to the list.