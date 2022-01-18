Could Jets be thinking about trading No. 10 pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas smiling at the podium black sweatshirt green backdrop

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears closer by the day, Jets GM Joe Douglas will be thinking of, and evaluating, every possible scenario with his two Top 10 picks this year. Currently, he stands to select at No. 4 and No. 10 overall.

But could he be thinking about trading one of those picks to acquire more during this rebuilding time?

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano released his first version of his Jets and Giants Mock Draft, saying he's heard some "rumblings" that the Jets could end up preferring to move that No. 10 pick if the right trade package comes along.

General managers are always working on draft night trades, and Douglas has a solid pick at No. 10 to do so. it would take a good package -- usually swapping first rounders and adding more for next season is the starting point.

Why would the Jets trade away a pick that high? There are multiple reasons, but it all stems back to what Douglas and his team believes they could get later in the draft while accumulating other assets for next year and beyond. If they believe they can select an impact player later in the draft, the trade down happens.

Who would want to trade up to take the Jets pick? The Philadelphia Eagles might want to use one of their three first rounders to move up and select someone they believe will help them in the immediate. Teams also potentially in the running for a quarterback can always be in the cards, including the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

It's still very early in the process for drafting, as pro days and the NFL Combine shift minds all over the league and switch up draft boards.

But Douglas's phone is always on, and that No. 10 overall pick could look for very juicy for other teams trying to jump up to get their guy.