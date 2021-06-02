Could Jets target TE Zach Ertz, CB Richard Sherman to help bolster their roster? | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Jets' rookies and younger players have been progressing so far during week two of OTAs. Vacchiano also points out that the Jets could be eyeing players like CB Richard Sherman who played under head coach Robert Saleh and TE Zach Ertz who might be on his way out in Philadelphia as two potential pieces that could greatly bolster the Jets roster.