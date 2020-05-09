Could Jets look to add Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford to team's already rebuilt offensive line?

Joe Douglas has completely retooled the Jets' offensive line this offseason, but could another upgrade be in the works?

The New Orleans Saints released three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford on Friday, ending what was a very successful tenure with the the team.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent after three straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Saints. He was also extremely durable in New Orleans, missing just four games in three seasons while becoming one of the elite right guards in the NFL.

So should the Jets come calling?

Douglas made rebuilding the offensive line his top priority this offseason, and so far he's delivered in a big way, signing George Fant and drafting Mekhi Becton in the first round to be the starting tackles, while signing Connor McGovern to play center. Alex Lewis was also re-signed to play left guard, leaving right guard as the one position still up in the air.

Gang Green currently has Brian Winters penciled in at that spot. Winters, drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, signed a four-year extension with the Jets in January 2016. But he played just nine games in 2019, and the Jets can save close to $7.3 million by cutting him before June 1, as there is no guaranteed money in his contract for the season.

Adding the 28-year-old Warford could be the move that solidifies the Jets' offensive line, helping to keep young quarterback Sam Darnold upright and healthy.

Douglas has already committed so much to the offensive line. Would he be willing to go one step further?

Video: Jets Coach Adam Gase talks Sam Darnold and Frank Gore