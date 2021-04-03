Could the Jets draft QB Zach Wilson, but still keep Sam Darnold?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about how he thinks the Jets have targeted BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the increasing possibility that they could still keep Sam Darnold on the team, even after drafting a new signal caller.

Recommended Stories

  • Penei Sewell shows off rare athleticism at Oregon pro day

    Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell put on a show at the Duck's pro day workout Friday

  • Kyle Trask hopes to change perception that he’s not mobile enough

    In college football a quarterback’s sacks count toward his rushing total, and Kyle Trask finished his Florida career with an official stat line of 133 carries for 58 yards. But Trask hopes those rushing stats don’t make NFL teams think he can’t move in the pocket. At Florida’s Pro Day, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Trask said [more]

  • Zaven Collins impresses at Tulsa pro day

    Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins lived up to high expectations at Friday's pro day workout

  • Godzilla vs Kong, review: exactly the loud, trashy mayhem we’ve been missing this year

    Dir: Adam Wingard. Cast: Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez. 12A cert, 113 mins Forget the Oscar and Bafta contenders. No film has made me ache more for the reopening of cinemas in May than this trashily sublime, visual-effects-driven blare-a-thon, in which a king-sized gorilla and a radioactive lizard settle their differences over the smoking remains of a city or two. For those of us who have spent much of the last 13 months pining for a bit of big-screen spectacle, this latest instalment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise arrives like a naughty WhatsApp message from an old flame. Remember this?, it purrs, while coyly flattening a skyscraper, or sending a spaceship through a rainbow-coloured wormhole. Not much longer to wait now, it adds, with a winking, kiss-blowing emoji. It’s hard while watching Godzilla vs Kong not to wish that you were seeing it projected in towering proportions (in countries where cinemas are currently open, including China, the film has already taken £90 million). But on a large enough television, it still delivers the kind of base, brain-dazing pleasures that the average Best Screenplay contender couldn’t hope to match. As the fourth instalment in an ongoing series, there is no standing or stomping on ceremony here: no fleeting, partial glimpses of the film’s title characters before jumbo-scale mayhem ensues. The film opens on Kong himself, who is trying to break free from a Truman Show-style compound, and then brings us up to speed with his scaly rival, who’s laying waste to the Florida coast. In the previous MonsterVerse instalments, Godzilla was something of a heroic figure, fending off an assortment of giant winged and clawed threats. But this latest unprompted attack signals an apparent shift in loyalties, so an operation gets underway to bring the creature to heel. This is masterminded by Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir), the chief executive of a deeply sinister cybernetics corporation, and it involves a Jules Verne-like voyage to a hidden subterranean realm, where lies the only power source on the planet capable of subduing the beast. The expedition is led by geologist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård), but its whopping sherpa is Kong himself – coaxed into service by Rebecca Hall’s doe-eyed primatologist and her deaf adopted daughter (Kaylee Hottle), who has managed to teach the big lug some basic sign-language.

  • Top 5 free agency moves by Raiders

    Top 5 free agency moves by Raiders

  • Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

    The machine guns peeking over parapets of small, sandbagged concrete bunkers and the heavy artillery cannons dug deep into Himalayan Kashmir’s rugged terrain have fallen silent. The Line of Control, a highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region between the two nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, and a site of hundreds of deaths, is unusually quiet after the two South Asian neighbors last month agreed to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord. The crackdown by Indian forces and attacks by rebels have continued inside Indian-held Kashmir.

  • 49ers legend Steve Young says Jets are 'pretty committed' to drafting Zach Wilson

    When the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it became clear that they're gunning for a quarterback.

  • Todd McShay’s 2-round mock has Patriots making major trade up for a QB

    Is this deal worth it for the Patriots? (We think so.)

  • NBA’s Warriors Sell Minority Stake to Arctos at $5.5 Billion Valuation

    Arctos Sports Partners is buying a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors in a deal that values the NBA team at roughly $5.5 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the sale. The private equity firm is buying about five percent of the team, the people said. It is believed to be the first […]

  • Bauer loses no-hit bid, shutout in 7th inning in LA debut

    Trevor Bauer lost his no-hit bid and a shutout during the seventh inning in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut against the Colorado Rockies. Trevor Story singled to lead off the inning and Charlie Blackmon followed with a two-run homer. Ryan McMahon later hit another two-run homer.

  • Chris Beard bolts Texas Tech for Texas. Patrick Mahomes weighs in on decision

    Chris Beard leaving Texas Tech for Texas has drawn plenty of reaction on social media, including from one rather well-known

  • Jason McCourty says what he thinks went unsaid about Cam Newton in 2020

    "I think something that kind of goes unsaid about him ..."

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in new book excerpt calls Ted Cruz a 'reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else'

    Boehner had comparatively nicer things to say about former President Barack Obama, whom he said was targeted by GOP "kooks" and conspiracy theorists.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/01/2021

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • DeMar DeRozan with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/01/2021

  • Rockets GM has no regrets about James Harden trade: 'I would for sure, 100%, do that deal again'

    “We’re not going to go down this path of intentionally trying to lose games for years on end.”