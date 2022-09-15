Could Jerry Jones’ unrealistic return date for Dak Prescott backfire on the Cowboys? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Tank Williams discuss Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones saying that they think injured quarterback Dak Prescott will be back from thumb surgery in 3-4 weeks rather than the originally stated 6-8 weeks. Charles is concerned they will bring Prescott back too early. While Tank explains how from his experience playing in the league, how owners use the fans to help pressure players to come back from injury early even if they are not ready to return. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen