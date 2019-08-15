In a discussion of who could succeed Bill Belichick as the Patriots coach when the time comes, conventional wisdom has usually suggested longtime Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or even Tennessee Titans head coach, and ex-Pats linebacker, Mike Vrabel.

Our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran had a most unconventional take on Belichick's successor. In a discussion with another ex-Pats linebacker, Ted Johnson, on Arbella Early Edition, Curran said the next Patriots coach has yet to even work as an assistant in a regular-season NFL game.

Curran's choice is current Pats inside linebackers coach - and new de facto defensive coordinator - Jerod Mayo.

Like Vrabel and Johnson, Mayo is a former linebacker under Belichick and, says Curran: "I really have a feeling that, when it's all said and done, if Jerod Mayo wants to coach the New England Patriots after Bill Belichick, that might be something the Krafts would like to see happen."

Could Jerod Mayo actually become Bill Belichick's successor as Patriots coach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston