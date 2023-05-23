Could Jeff Lebby be a part of the next head coaching carousel?

Jeff Lebby’s first year with the Oklahoma Sooners went well. The offense was productive and explosive. It helped them win a few shootouts when the defense struggled to hold teams under 30 points.

It wasn’t all great as the Sooners struggled to come up with an adequate quarterback option or game plan for the Red River Showdown without Dillon Gabriel. But other than the loss to Texas and the ineffectiveness against West Virginia in the wet conditions, the Sooners offense was really good in 2022.

His offensive prowess is what will have him in consideration for head coach jobs each coaching cycle. That’s why CBS Sports David Cobb is mentioned among several coaches that could join the 2023 head coaching carousel.

Lebby will be under some pressure to help get Oklahoma turned back in the right direction after an underwhelming start to the Brent Venables regime last season. But at just 39, he’s already proven himself as one of the sport’s top offensive minds while working under the likes of Josh Heupel at UCF and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Red flags over Lebby’s time at Baylor working for Art Briles during a scandalous period aren’t going to totally disappear, but as that period of his career fades further into the distance, his viability as a head coach improves. – Cobb, CBS Sports

Most recently, Jeff Lebby was included in discussions for Alabama’s offensive coordinator position. He spurned the reported pursuits of Nick Saban to stick with the Oklahoma Sooners and Brent Venables.

Each year that goes by and Jeff Lebby is able to produce strong offensive performances, the more his name will come up in coaching searches. However, there’s a chance he could go the same route as his head coach. Lebby could go like Venables, bide his time and wait on an opportunity that is a better job than being the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

