Could Jaylen Brown be the primary star on another team?

Jaylen Brown has been exceptional for the Boston Celtics this season. He has thrived as the team’s primary scorer, tasked with pressuring the rim and setting the tone in the first quarter. Earlier this season, he was rewarded for his stellar play with his third All-Star selection.

Entering the NBA’s 2023-24 season, the Georgia native was under a microscope after signing a five-year, $304 million supermax contract. He has recently begun to live up to the historic price tag his new deal will command, raising his defensive efforts to new levels and proving himself to be one of the best scoring wings in the NBA.

That scoring output has led some to question whether Brown could be the number one option on a contending team, and whether he could one day leave the Celtics to take his place at the forefront of another franchise. In a recent episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, Gilbert Arenas discusses Brown’s skill set before sharing his thoughts on whether the Celtics wing could lead a different team in the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire