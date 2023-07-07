Could Jared Verse join Jameis Winston as FSU players to go No. 1? A look at recent mocks

The preseason NFL Draft hype is building for Jared Verse.

The Florida State football defensive end opted to return to the Seminoles for a second year despite being a potential first round pick in the 2023 draft. He announced his return Jan. 7.

So far, it looks like he made the right decision.

With a strong returning core and NCAA Transfer Portal additions, including quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Johnny Wilson, FSU is projected as a College Football Playoff contender leading up to the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Seminoles kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That matchup could likely be a top-10 battle with major implications later in the season.

Calling my shot: 4th of July firework predictions for Florida State football this season

Verse, a transfer from Albany, earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording a team-high nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss, to go along with 47 tackles and three quarterback hurries across 12 games.

He was projected as a first round pick, mocked to go No. 15 to the Atlanta Falcons by Dane Brugler, of The Athletic, at the time of his decision.

Advertisement

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who went 26th to the New York Jets in 2022, was the last first round pick for FSU.

Safety Jammie Robinson, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers, was the lone draft pick for the Seminoles in 2023.

Here’s a look at two recent mocks and where they have Verse going.

2023 Outlook: Meet FSU football's defensive linemen for the upcoming season

Pro Football Network, No. 1 overall pick

Southern California quarterback and 2023 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is favored as the consensus first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, a recent mock from Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network doesn’t agree.

Advertisement

The site had Verse going first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, forgoing a chance to replace incumbent starter Kyler Murray.

1) Arizona Cardinals: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

"Get to know the name Jared Verse if you are an Arizona Cardinals fan. The big man off the edge from Florida State more than proved naysayers wrong in 2022 and returns to college football as the top defensive player in 2023.

"Verse has explosive strength and a pass-rushing skill set to back up a first-overall selection. He’s got the length, balance, and high motor you’d expect to come with the No. 1 overall pick as well, and he has all of these requisite skills in spades."

Advertisement

The only No. 1 pick for the Seminoles was quarterback Jameis Winston, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

This would make him the highest player selected since cornerback Jalen Ramsey by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins this off-season.

ESPN.com mock draft

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has Williams going No. 1 and North Carolina QB Drake Maye going No. 3 overall, following a trend of recent drafts of the quarterback-hungry teams snatching the best available talent at the position.

But Verse doesn’t fall too far, going No. 5 to the Los Angeles Rams, the first defensive player off the board.

Advertisement

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

"The Rams' roster is undergoing a youth movement in multiple spots, and they are in dire need of playmakers at edge rusher. Verse is a heavy-handed and active rusher, and after transferring from Albany, he quickly became the centerpiece of the Seminoles' 2022 defense. He created pressure on 17.1% of his defensive snaps and recorded nine sacks last season. Verse is a contender to be the first defensive player off the board."

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Pro Football Network, ESPN mock drafts for Jared Verse