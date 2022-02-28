Could Jalen Pitre fill the Cowboys’ annual need at safety better than other draft prospects?

The 2021 Jayron Kearse signing was an absolute home run for the Dallas Cowboys. Kearse posted positive grades per PFF in every category, bringing in his second-highest graded season since he has been in the league playing extensive snaps for the first time. His deal was just for one year and until he is re-signed the Cowboys have to consider finding his skill set a major need, whether it be to play alongside him or in place of him.

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre showed well in Mobile, AL for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is a box safety, nickel CB prospect who excels in navigating the box, tackling and shows a high football IQ. Could he fit in the Cowboys long term plans?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 5-foot-10

Listed Weight: 196 pounds

Jersey Number: 8

Stats (2021): 56 solo tackles, 75 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 pass deflections, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Texas State (2021), TCU (2021), Oklahoma State CC (2021)

Best Game: TCU (2021)

Worst Game: N/A

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Probably his worst trait. I wouldn’t trust him in single high and seldom would trust him in a dual high safety scheme. Needs to be in a cover 3 scheme or be a big nickel.

Versatility: Lines up at box safety, nickel corner, traditional safety. Versatility is no concern for Pitre. The only position I wouldn’t play him is single high safety.

Football IQ: Recognizes concepts quickly and effectively, charges down hill to blow them up. Comfortable in off man or cover 3 where he can play with his eyes back on the QB.

Tackling: Sound and sure tackler, will throw his body around to blow up a play, but odds are if you’re in his grasp, you’re going down.

COD skills: Smooth change of direction ability, little to no wasted movement here. No transition step needed, it’s plant and go.

Physicality: Engages with WRs near the line of scrimmage and is able to disengage from their blocks to make the tackle. Attacks pulling offensive lineman with power, not afraid of contact. Shows motor and effort as a pass rusher.

Story continues

Performance Evaluation:

Man Coverage: Played a lot of box safety at Baylor and in Mobile, so he is comfortable here. Can get caught on double moves. Can get out of phase at the break point. Can get grabby during the stem of the route.

Zone Coverage: Zone coverage reps were limited for him, but he looked adequate. Nothing stood out positively, or negatively. Adapt at passing off routes. Very much prefers where he can sit back and keep eyes on the QB.

Run Support: Physical player, willing and able to support in the run game. Navigates the box well and finds open run lanes to fill.

Ball Skills: Gets head back and locates the football in flight to make a play on it. Contests the ball at the catch point.

Strengths:

Very comfortable playing with his eyes back on the QB. Navigates the box well, fairly sound tackler. Fantastic change of direction ability. Good football IQ, recognizes concepts quickly and passes off concepts well. Very physical player.

Weaknesses:

Range is his biggest glaring weakness, he lacks the elite true centerfield and even half the field range, Best used in a cover 3 scheme, where he is responsible for a third of the field. Can get grabby during the stem of the route in man coverage, doesn’t stay in phase during the breaking point of the route.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Kearse took 446 snaps lined up in the box this year and 215 at slot CB. He brought a much added boost to the Cowboys defense this past season. The problem is, he is a now a free agent. Is he in the Dallas Cowboys long term plans? Due to the cheap nature of his contract and how he flourished in Dan Quinn’s system, he very well might be back. But what if his market is more than what the Cowboys are willing to pay?

Dallas’ need at the safety position is currently tremendous. While Kearse played a ton of linebacker after Keanu Neal went down, they have two other free agents who logged a ton of snaps in centerfielder Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker. Hooker, like Donovan Wilson, primarily played free safety but also spent time as a strong and split safety. Wilson himself is entering the final year of his rookie deal. All that is to say the Cowboys could certainly use any and all types of safeties in 2022 and beyond and Pitre would likely become a prime contributor pretty early if selected by Dallas.

Prospect Grade:

8 Tackling (10) 9 9 Run Support (10) 9 8.2 Ball Skills (10) 7.5 8 COD skills (10) 9.2 8.75 Physicality (5) 4.75

Final Grade:

81.4, Second-round player

1

1