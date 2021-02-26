Could the Jaguars be a candidate for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks?’

HBO’s NFL docuseries “Hard Knocks” first debuted in 2001, and since 2007, it has been an annual series. In that time span, 14 different teams in the NFL have starred in the show, but Jacksonville hasn’t been one of them.

That could change in 2021.

In an article from NFL.com listing potential candidates to be the centerpiece of this season, writer Dan Hanzus predicted that the Jaguars will be the featured team. Jacksonville was listed among other candidates like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, but Hanzus said that he thinks the Jags will get the nod due to the excitement around new coach Urban Meyer and, presumably, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Though teams in the league can be forced to participate in the show, they have the option to opt-out if they meet one of three conditions, including having a first-year head coach (meaning the Jags have that choice). But if they were chosen, it seems unlikely they would opt-out.

Jacksonville has expressed interest in the past in being featured on the show. Back in 2012, team spokesman Dan Edwards said that the Jaguars reached out to HBO. To this point, though, the series has gone in a different direction, though the Jags were on a similar show by NFL Films entitled “Inside Training Camp: Jaguars Summer” in 2004.

With some national excitement finally surrounding the Jags, could this be the year they’re finally featured in “Hard Knocks?”