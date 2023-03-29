Could Jack Jones be the first Patriot to wear No. 0?

As the NFL approved players wearing No. 0 on their jerseyss, there have been speculation as to whether or not Patriots’ cornerback Jack Jones would be changing from No. 13, which he wore in his rookie season, to the No. 0 jersey he wore in college.

Players were initially prohibited from wearing No. 0, but the league has gradually softened its stance on jersey numbers. Back in 2021, they approved a proposal that allowed most non-lineman in the NFL to wear numbers 1-49 on their jerseys.

Jones took to twitter right around the time the news was announced to post his immediate thoughts. He has since liked numerous tweets from Patriots fans tagging him or saying he should wear No. 0.

“Donut,” Jones posted on Twitter.

🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 donut — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) March 28, 2023

Some fans even went as far as making edits with Jones wearing the number in a Patriots uniform.

It’s great that the NFL is allowing for some variety when it comes to jerseys, and Jones could be one of the first to take advantage of this recent rule change.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire