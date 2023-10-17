Could J.J. McCarthy be Michigan's best QB ever? Breaking down Jim Harbaugh's bold claim

As Michigan continues its quest for a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth, coach Jim Harbaugh sung the praises of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making a bold claim on the signal-caller's prospects.

McCarthy, who is starting his second full season for Michigan, is a long way off from Michael Penix Jr. in the Heisman Trophy odds (+1000 to Penix's -145, tied with Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, per BetMGM on Monday). but Harbaugh believes McCarthy's aspirations lie beyond best quarterback in the country this year. The Michigan coach said when it's all said and done, McCarthy could be regarded as the best quarterback in Michigan football history.

REQUIRED READING: Barnett-Harbaugh matchup first in Michigan-Michigan State rivalry with alums as coaches

“I feel like I stand corrected from what I’ve been saying the last several months, which is I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation-quarterback,” Harbaugh said, per On3 Sports. “J.J. has shown to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history."

To Harbaugh, who is arguably in that conversation himself as one of two Michigan quarterbacks to finish as Heisman finalists (the other being Bob Timberlake in 1964), the stats bear out his statement.

“The statistics I’m sure speak to that, and the statistic that speaks to it the most is amount of (successful) drives," he continued. "He’s had 213 drives. We’ve scored on 130 of those drives, and 96 have been touchdowns, 34 field goals, 61%. So, it’s really remarkable. There’s no stat that demonstrates the quality of quarterback play more than that statistic, in my mind.”

Points scored are incredibly important, but what Harbaugh describes is an extremely coach-centric way of looking at it. While Harbaugh's claim may sound outlandish, however, if the constraint of quarterbacks' Michigan careers is applied (no one is usurping Tom Brady's NFL accolades), the conversation is very interesting.

Here is how McCarthy compares to some of the great quarterbacks in Michigan history, and whether there is any veracity to Harbaugh's praise Monday.

J.J. McCarthy Michigan stats

McCarthy's hallmark with Michigan has been deadly efficiency, bolstered by outstanding running back play and one of the top offensive lines in the country. That has come to a head in 2023, where he has completed 111 of 142 passes for 1,512 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions (all three came against Bowling Green State).

The result is an offense that operates as a machine this year, and McCarthy's counting stats are impressive throughout his Wolverines career.

Year Cmp./Att. (Cmp. %) YDs TDs INT rate Yards per attempt RTG 2021 34 of 59 (57.6%) 516 5 3.38 8.7 152.3 2022 208 of 322 (64.6%) 2,719 22 1.55 8.4 155.0 2023 111 of 142 (78.2%) 1,512 14 2.11 10.6 195.9 Total (Michigan all-time ranking*) 353 of 523 (67.5%) (1st) 4,747 (11th) 41 (8th) 1.91 (3rd) 9.1 (1st) 165.8 (1st)

It isn't surprising that what stands out for McCarthy is his efficiency: His completion percentage, yards per attempt, and rating are the best among qualified quarterbacks in Michigan history.

Editor's note: All stats from Michigan football's record book and stats archive.

Who are the best Michigan quarterbacks of all time?

Michigan has one of the richest historical tapestries in all of college football, but the quarterback position is surprisingly bare when talking about the greats. That even applies today: As good as McCarthy has been, Michigan's physicality, offensive line play and stifling defense often comes up before great QB play.

MORE: When Michigan is this dominant, who gets the credit? Turns out, everyone. Literally.

There are, however, standouts at the position throughout history. Names such as Benny Friedman are also going to be left off for comparison reasons, since McCarthy may as well be playing a different sport from the mid-1920s.

With that in mind, some of the names Harbaugh is pitting McCarthy up against are:

Chad Henne (2004-2007)

Tom Brady (1996-1999)

Jim Harbaugh (1983-1986)

Rick Leach (1975-1978)

Chad Henne Michigan stats

The excitement that surrounded Henne was palpable when he started out of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He was the second true freshman to start on opening day at quarterback for Michigan and the first since 1975, and it was immediately apparent how strong his arm was.

Similar to McCarthy, Henne played in an incredibly QB-friendly situation. All-time leading rusher Mike Hart was in the backfield, and future NFL receivers Braylon Edwards, Jason Avant, and Steve Breaston flanked him. Henne threw 25 touchdown passes as a freshman, tying a school record, but he was also turnover-prone with 12 interceptions. That bug never truly went away, as Henne never had fewer than eight picks in his college career.

Even so, Henne put up video game numbers, eventually becoming Michigan's all-time leading passing leader with 9,715 yards, surpassing previous record-holder John Navarre. His 87 touchdowns are also the most in school history. Henne's Wolverines went just 1-3 in bowl games, however, with two Rose Bowl losses, an Alamo Bowl loss and a Capital One Bowl win. Henne was also under center when Michigan lost to Appalachian State in what was then one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Then there's the matter of The Game against the Buckeyes, in which Henne's Wolverines went 0-4.

The case for McCarthy over Henne is strong, even without the volume stats.

MORE: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy did so many impressive things against Indiana it's hard to count

Tom Brady Michigan stats

Tom Brady's legacy at Michigan is complicated. One of the best NFL quarterbacks ever and quite possibly the best based on results, Brady wasn't the afterthought in Ann Arbor he is sometimes painted to be: He just had incredibly strict competition. The legend redshirted in 1995 and was a Brian Griese backup in 1996 and 1997, with the latter season resulting in a Michigan national championship.

Brady won the starting job in 1998 and again in 1999, but the calls for Brighton High School product Drew Henson were not quiet, and Brady was constantly in competition with him in Ann Arbor.

In 1999, Michigan ended up going with a two-quarterback system: Brady in the first quarter, Henson in the second, and a second-half quarterback based on Lloyd Carr's decision. Even so, Brady stood out. He completed 62.3 percent of his passes at Michigan for 5,351 yards, 35 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Michigan won the Orange Bowl in 1999, thanks in part to a game-winning drive against Ohio State and an overtime win over Alabama. Even so, McCarthy's status as a full-time starter and a brutally efficient quarterback could already give him the edge over Brady.

Jim Harbaugh Michigan stats

It all comes back to Harbaugh.

Before he was one of the most revered coaches in college football, Harbaugh enjoyed success under Bo Schembechler as a quarterback. He came onto the scene with a win over Miami in his first start in 1984, but he had his season cut short with a broken arm against Michigan State.

1985 was when Harbaugh really broke onto the scene: He led Michigan to a 10-1-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl win over Nebraska. Harbaugh's 77-yard pass against Ohio State to John Kolesar is a lasting image in the rivalry.

MORE: How did Michigan football's J.J McCarthy get so tough? He's a hockey player

In 1986, the individual accolades finally began to fall into place for Harbaugh. He completed 180 of 277 passes (65.0 percent) for 2,729 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (three in the Wolverines' bowl game). He also delivered on a guarantee Michigan would defeat the Buckeyes, and led Michigan to the Rose Bowl (where it lost 22-15 to Arizona State). Harbaugh finished as Michigan's career passing yards leader at 5,449, and finished third in that season's Heisman Trophy voting.

Rick Leach Michigan stats

Adding some left-handed representation to the list, Rick Leach was absolutely electric at Michigan. A true dual-threat who rushed for 2,176 yards at Michigan in addition to 4,284 yards passing, Leach's Wolverines never won a bowl game but did win three straight games against Ohio State.

He was a quarterback who was ahead of his time, but the biggest knock against him is his inefficiency. A player as versatile as Leach comes with caveats, and his 46.6 completion percentage and 35 interceptions are legitimate knocks against him.

Denard Robinson sits in the honorable mention section of this list, as he was similarly fun to watch at Michigan. But he was never a truly outstanding passer.

McCarthy isn't quite with the best yet, and all things told, there's an argument to be made it comes down to McCarthy and Harbaugh. If McCarthy is able to get a playoff win this season, the conversation starts to get a lot more heated as — fair or not — team success is used as a measuring stick for quarterback play. McCarthy is surrounded by incredible talent. But there's no question he's making the most of it.

There's a lot of season left, and McCarthy has another year of eligibility in 2024. By the time it's all said and done, he should have a case for the best quarterback in Michigan history, as Harbaugh said. If he can get an elusive postseason win, that would bolster his case substantially.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jim Harbaugh says J.J. McCarthy could be best QB in Michigan history