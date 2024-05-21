Could J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams face-off this season?

There is so much left to unfold as the Minnesota Vikings get closer to finding their starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Mandatory minicamps and training camps are all set to compete with Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Regardless, the team seems excited about whoever starts, but this has left some wondering when McCarthy will take over. The Athletic sees it happening by the second matchup between the Bears and Vikings at the latest.

Chris Burke of The Athletic discussed the potential of the best rookie matchups and hinted that the Bears’ top pick could face off against the Vikings’ top pick in Week 12.

“Assuming Williams doesn’t follow the Justin Fields path and McCarthy taps into most of his extremely high upside, the NFC North’s quarterback situation could be as rock solid over the next several years as it gets for a division. McCarthy isn’t a lock to start in Year 1, as Sam Darnold probably will enter camp as Minnesota’s QB1.”

Burke later discusses the late-season matchup between the teams is more likely for their first matchup of many against each other. Even if it doesn’t happen this year, the matchups between these two are going to alter their respective franchises for years to come.

The entire NFC North is quarterback talent-heavy, going to be a lot of the same faces for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire