Could hundreds of college football players be left stranded by NCAA apathy?

Pete Thamel
·6 min read

The NCAA is a perpetually and consistently reactionary organization. As reliably as its infractions cases move at a glacial speed and its press conference moderators use the term “student-athletes,” the NCAA acts on major items only by circumstantial gunpoint.

As hats were picked, silly videos released and classes filled on the start of the national signing period on Wednesday, coaches expressed concern about the NCAA’s next inevitable oversight and delayed reaction.

An unprecedented confluence of events — the bloated NCAA transfer portal, a blanket extra year granted because of COVID-19 and the expected one-time transfer rule — threatens scholarship opportunities for football players and will eventually undermine the ability for coaches to keep full rosters.

“We’re going to see a situation this year where there could be up to 1,000 players in the portal with nowhere to go,” said South Florida coach Jeff Scott.

How will that happen? As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 750 FBS football players in the NCAA transfer portal. That number is increasing by dozens each day, and will only get bigger with the end of the semester. The players are looking to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, which is expected to be passed early next year.

But that giant number comes with a jarring reality that has some coaches startled. The NCAA’s ruling this summer to give all fall athletes staying at their school an extra year of eligibility is going to expand rosters past the 85-man roster limit for next season. That will limit places transfers can go. (As of now, there’s a one-year waiver to go beyond 85 in 2021.)

The seniors returning for an extra year are going to limit opportunities for younger players within the program, which will mean even more transferring. Also, the one-time transfer rule is expected to lead to a flurry of Group of Five transfers looking to upgrade to bigger schools.

Nike logo dorns a football in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nike logo dorns a football in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

All of this action flowing into the NCAA transfer portal, however, is constrained by some rules that have coaches and administrators projecting a limit on opportunity.

There are three limits that coaches need to worry about. The first is 85 scholarships, which is easy.

The rest requires an accounting degree and reads like something from a scientific journal, as football is the only sport that limits the numbers of players who can be signed each year. There’s a limit of 25 “initial counters” in a recruiting cycle, which is a complicated metric that can be manipulated by back-counting, blueshirting and other methods.

What’s in the crosshairs here is different. It’s the 25-player annual signing limit more commonly referred to as “hard cap.” The hard cap is a limit of 25 players from Aug. 1 through July 31, whereas the “initial counter” limit is per recruiting class.

The influx of available/transferring players and no extra scholarship slots because of the “hard cap” creates a predictable logjam that has some worried the NCAA has no answers for.

A compliance source backs up Scott’s projection and said there “easily” could be 1,000 players left without scholarships. That would be a nightmare for the NCAA, if logistics limited opportunity.

“I do think there are a lot of guys who’ll end up holding the bag without a place to go,” said Rivals.com Southeast recruiting analyst Woody Wommack. “You have the class of 2021 signing, the most transfers ever and a senior class that isn’t going anywhere. That’s made it really cloudy.”

The scary part of a player going into the portal is that they essentially give up their scholarship at their current school once they enter, which means players could end up dropping levels or not playing at all because of lack of opportunity. Not all players fully understand that risk. Scott points out that while coaches can monitor the portal for players, players lack a realtime dashboard of which schools have what amount of availability on their roster. There’s no available statistical indicator of how limited spots are, which leads to bad decisions.

What are the ripples of the roster logjam? One Group of Five head coach pointed out two potential reverberations. He said that the real roster issues are going to come in 2022, as the exemption to be over 85 scholarship players is expected to be gone, but a majority of the roster still has an extra year. That’s going to potentially limit the amount of high school players in the class of 2022.

“What 2022 looks like is crazy,” the Group of Five head coach said. “Now that you have to get under the 85 threshold, it’s a scramble. What can you bring in in 2022? That’s a problem.

“If your son is in high school and he has a 2022 scholarship offer, he should commit right now.”

So how will this number crunch play out? Some portend rule changes. The NCAA has always been fearful of the optics of running players off, which is one reason for the annual cap. While rosters are expanded for 2021, a Power Five athletic director predicted that the NCAA will use a gradual scale – 95, 88, etc. – to get them back to 85.

The schools most worried are those with rosters in disrepair from recent coaching changes. And there’s a drumbeat for change, as more than 100 compliance officers recently got on a conference call to discuss potential changes. But as with a lot of things in college sports, the changes are viewed through what’s best for each individual program and not the players.

Schools are biased by what’s in front of them, which is why moribund Kansas is pushing for change. Athletic director Jeff Long has advocated for a two-year rolling total of 50 counters instead of limiting one year at 25. (There could be a cap of 35 each year.)

One proposal that went before the NCAA Football Oversight Committee (FOC) on Oct. 1 included eliminating the hard cap and initial counters. That gained no traction.

A proposal being discussed now by conferences and schools is a three-prong approach to more roster flexibility and, potentially, allow more opportunity. The proposal would eliminate the “hard cap” and keep the initial counters at 25 per year, with three exceptions – injury or illness ending a career (three maximum), a player graduates early and is no longer on the roster or a player declares for the draft. All of those departures would open up a corresponding slot.

The NCAA FOC has taken a wait-and-see approach. FOC chair Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, noted that the schools with the biggest roster issues are pushing the hardest. And he said that more than 80% of coaches at the head coaches meeting at the American Football Coaches Association Convention last year did not want to eliminate the hard cap. (That was before much of this dynamic change.)

“We want to see the data and the data showing that the transfer portal has had a negative impact on signing and scholarships,” Lyons said. “We can all make assumptions, but are those accurate? The committee didn’t want to act at this time. We’re not sure it’s going to have a negative impact as some perceived.”

So we’ll wait. And hope that the sport doesn’t have hundreds of players the next few years jammed up in an untenable numbers crunch.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston

    Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • Coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees from unbeaten Lakers

    Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

  • NBA GMs vote Bradley Beal as the second-best shooting guard in the league

    There's only one shooting guard in the NBA general managers think is better than Bradley Beal.

  • Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

    The Rams will wear yellow pants with their bone jerseys for the first time ever on Sunday.

  • Randy Moss: I’m the best receiver ever, T.O. is second, Jerry Rice third or fourth

    Almost everyone thinks Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. Randy Moss does not. Instead, Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, Terrell Owens second, and Rice comes in after them. Asked on Owens’ podcast who he considers the best, that’s the order Moss put them in. “I’ll put myself first, I’ll [more]

  • Kedon Slovis throws 3 interceptions as Oregon beats No. 13 USC for Pac-12 title

    The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Warriors waive Dwayne Sutton following training camp appearance

    The Warriors on Friday waived rookies Dwayne Sutton and Kaleb Wesson and forward Axel Toupane.

  • Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

    Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl. What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.

  • Wayne Rooney beams with pride as his son Kai signs papers with Manchester United

    Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, has followed in his father’s footsteps and signed for Manchester United. Kai, 11, was pictured on his father’s social-media accounts having signed a Premier League academy registration to be part of United's Under-11 team. “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son,” wrote Rooney. Rooney’s son is now at the club where he is the record goalscorer after finding the net 253 times during his 13 years at Old Trafford. His son was born in 2009 after he had started his Premier League title wins and where he won the Champions League. Earlier this year Rooney posted footage of Kai training and showing glimpses that he could have a future in football. He is the eldest of four sons, with his brothers called Klay, Kit and Cass. His mother, Coleen, was also pictured at the United signing. “Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”, she wrote on Instagram. Should he follow the path of his father, Kai will not be far away from playing senior football as Rooney was in Everton’s first-team squad at the age of 16 before announcing himself in the Premier League with the winner against Arsenal just before his 17th birthday. Following his spells back at Goodison Park and in America, he is interim manager at Derby County where he has been playing since returning from MLS. The victory against Swansea City this week was Derby’s second win since Rooney was part of the coaching team taking charge of the first team following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. The other Championship win came against Millwall, with Rooney’s team also drawing four games. Kai is also reported to be a promising tennis player after taking up the sport during his time in America with his parents. Like father like son - the Premier League's next generation? The next few years could see a surge in sons of legends making first-team appearances, on top of those who have already started to play professionally. Here's our selection of emerging talents with Premier League pedigree in their genes. Kai Rooney, 11 (son of Wayne): Signed for Manchester United under 11s. Shaqueel van Persie, 14 (son of Robin): On the books of his dad’s first club, Feyenoord, and scored a great bicycle kick for the U15s against Ajax this year.