Could Howie Roseman snag DK Metcalf from Seahawks?

Could Roseman snag DK Metcalf from the Seahawks?

Did you ever get a chance to erase a terrible decision?

Howie Roseman may have an opportunity.

The Seattle Seahawks, without its franchise QB, look as though they are aiming at a roster rebuild, especially with news breaking Tuesday night that the team is releasing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Since Seattle doesn’t look like it has much interest in keeping talented players around, this is where Roseman should be at his best.

Setting Wagner aside, let’s think about another major area of need for the Eagles: Wide receiver. Sure, they could take yet another shot at drafting a complement to Devonta Smith. Roseman’s batting average hasn’t exactly been strong in that department.

But he can erase a chapter of his checkered draft history by giving the Seahawks a call to see if he could flip a first-rounder or two for a receiver he passed over three years ago – DK Metcalf. Metcalf was selected 64th overall by Seattle, seven spots after Roseman drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Still painful to think about.

Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards last season. Both of those numbers would have led the Eagles in 2021, and his 12 TDs are more than all of the Eagles wide receivers had combined.

He’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract, playing for a team that, as of today, is going nowhere. If they were going to give him a contract extension, they would have done so by now. Even if they had, Metcalf will likely not be satisfied playing the next 4-5 years in the Pacific Northwest, barring a miracle career turnaround from Drew Lock.

Pro Football Focus predicted in a recent article that Metcalf could fetch a 4-year extension worth $84 million. That could take some maneuvering of money, but not many in the NFL do it better than Roseman.

If Roseman traded one of his first-rounders this year, threw in a Day 2 pick, and got a bona fide WR1, you certainly have something to work with from an offensive standpoint.

It’s rare that one gets a chance to right a wrong. But if Roseman pulled this off, he may just be able to vanquish the Ghost of NFL Draft Past.

