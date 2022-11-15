Could the Hornets’ PJ Washington make sense as a Boston Celtics trade target?

The Boston Celtics currently possess the best record in the NBA, and despite some dings to their frontcourt rotation, appear poised to return to the 2023 NBA Finals to compete for the ever-elusive Banner 18. As such, they are not likely to make any major moves unless they are the sort of player that could help the team beyond just this season.

But with this upcoming NBA draft looking to be full of potential star talent, teams struggling early might look to sell off such players’ rights cheaply to get in the hunt of a top pick in that draft, and Heavy’s Sean Deveney thinks the Celtics ought to be keeping tabs on Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington in case they are open to dealing the Kentucky alum.

“I don’t know why Charlotte doesn’t value PJ Washington, but I think (he) would be a great fit,” said Deveney on a recent episode of the “Celtics Lab” podcast.

“He can play both positions, he’s young and you’re going to have to pay him,” added the Heavy editor, referencing his looming restricted free agency.

But with Al Horford set to also hit unrestricted free agency this offseason with no guarantee Boston will be willing to match what he might command for the second time in recent years, a case is there to pull the trigger on a deal that Deveney believes will cost two first-round picks.

