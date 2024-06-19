Could a healthy Milwaukee Bucks team have beaten the Boston Celtics? Tell us what you think.

The Milwaukee Bucks instantly became the favorite to win the Eastern Conference when they traded for All-NBA guard Damian Lillard weeks before the start of the 2023-24 season. To acquire Lillard, however, they had to give up Jrue Holiday, who soon wound up on the rival Boston Celtics.

Throughout the season, the two juggernauts stood above the rest of the conference as legitimate title contenders. They jockeyed for positioning as the top seed before the Celtics took off, but they split the season series, 2-2.

Although Boston and Milwaukee seemed poised for a classic heavyweight bout in the playoffs, the Bucks suffered an early exit in the opening round. The major injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard were too much to overcome, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the 2021 NBA champs in six games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics just secured their league-leading 18th NBA championship after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals, 106-88. The Celtics steamrolled through the regular and postseason with a combined record of 80-21.

On their way to the Finals, though, the Celtics avoided some of the East's best players. Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton missed some games against Boston, while Jimmy Butler and Jarrett Allen never stepped foot on the hardwood. They never faced the challenge in the East that the Bucks could have presented.

Philadelphia 76ers big man and former MVP Joel Embiid inquired on X about a potential Milwaukee-Boston matchup after Game 3.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Assuming Milwaukee remained healthy and made it to the Eastern Conference finals, could they have defeated this championship Boston squad with four all-stars (five, if you count 38-year-old Al Horford) and Derrick White, one of the top defensive guards in the league? Let us know in the poll below.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Could a healthy Milwaukee Bucks team have defeated Boston Celtics?.