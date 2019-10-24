Could Harry Kane really become an NFL kicker?

Harry Kane has previously spoken about his desire to give kicking a go in the NFL once his soccer career is over.

Could he actually do it?

A former Tottenham Hotspur striker who did exactly that and kicked for the London Monarchs in 1997, Clive Allen, believes Kane has the capabilities to follow in his footsteps.

Kane, 26, is a huge NFL fan and in particular he’s a supporter of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. He was at the Super Bowl celebrating with the Patriots last season after their success in Atlanta, while he was also at the NFL’s games in London at Tottenham’s new stadium.

His love for the NFL is strong and he’s said on multiple occasions he has thought about becoming a kicker in the years to come.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, Allen knows Kane well and believes he can succeed as an NFL kicker.

“You can imagine, there is so much going on around you in American football that you have to be 100 per cent focused on what you are doing as a kicker,” Allen said. “But knowing Harry as I do having worked with him, he is someone who has worked tirelessly on his game to become one of the best strikers in world football, so I know he has the mentality for it.

“Throughout his career, at every stage of it, he has dealt with the challenge. He has scored goals and he has improved himself. He would be able to adapt. In fact, I think he would go on to become very good at it. He has a strong leg and he can strike a ball well. Having that feel when you strike the ball is very important. He would take to it. It is something that as his football career finishes he could turn to afterwards. He would still be physically capable of doing it, for sure.”