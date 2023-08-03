Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Given the effectiveness of Guardian Caps on helmets during practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the NFL would consider using these in games for the protection of the players.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
England has become the new favorite to win the tournament after the USWNT was second in Group E.
Continuing our 'Rankings week' theme on the pod, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens compile the list of the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season.
Johnny Manziel's return to College Station has nothing to do with football.
In part 1 of a two-part episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the Pac-12 landscape after more information about their media rights deal was released.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
A Somalian official has been suspended after allegations that she put her niece, who clearly isn’t a sprinter, into the 100-meter race at the World University Games
“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Once again, Green Bay's veteran star RB is being disrespected in early ADP. Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens sets the record straight.
Richard McCullough's comments on the ACC's TV deal come as the Pac-12 may be on the brink of collapse.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
As a fan, you feel for Thomas. As a bettor, this is another spot to fade the seasoned pro.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
As more politicians posture and preen with bills of their own, it's fair to ask if any of the proposed drafts have the muster to actually pass and become enacted.