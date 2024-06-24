'Could be a good player' or 'who is he'? Your thoughts on Dobbin signing

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Aston Villa signing Lewis Dobbin from Everton.

Here are some of your answers:

Cassie: Trying to balance the books and squad has to be done. He can develop into a good player, and can learn from Ollie Watkins. Villa need an energetic squad for domestic and European games - he fits that profile.

Ollie: If Dobbin can't even claim a regular place at Goodison there must be a reason. Everton are not over-blessed with prolific strikers and he hasn't unseated any of them, so why do Villa think he'll succeed at Villa Park?

Harry: Dobbin will provide an attacking sense of directness and with a few loans to improve his physicality and game sense could be a good player.

Ned: Not much to say really other than, 'who?'

Stephen: It’s all about balancing the finances these days and if selling top academy players for £15m- £20m is the way round it then so be it. We have replaced good prospects with good prospects. Maatesen and Dobbin look good signings to me - now we need some quality and experience to go with them. In Unai we trust. He knows what he wants and needs.

Steve: In a word, concerned. We seem to be more interested in quantity over quality.