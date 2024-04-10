Could Giants wear a new alternate uniform in 2024?

The New York Giants have worn their alternate “legacy uniforms” twice per season since 2022. Each time, they have also decorated MetLife Stadium with a touch of nostalgia, including wraparounds and logos to match the aesthetics from 1980-99.

The uniforms have not only been a big hit with the fans but the players as well.

“I want to be proud of the legacy, I want to be proud of the history and the tradition here,” former Giant Saquon Barkley said in 2022. “The uniform definitely alerts you a little more to the focus on the tradition. . . and the types of players that were here before.”

Will those legacy uniforms return in 2024? Perhaps, but fans might also get a little something different.

The Giants are rumored to be among a handful of teams that have requested approval from the league to wear new alternate helmets next season.

Add the Giants to the list of teams that requested a new alternate helmet, per source 🚨 Not sure on specifics yet, it could be small (color adjustments, stripe change) or a whole new look LIST

– Ravens

– Jaguars

– Packers

– Vikings

– Jets

– Texans

– Lions

– Broncos

– Giants https://t.co/pwV8tj2EMw pic.twitter.com/FTjgv4B7Xl — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) April 8, 2024

The Giants were very specific and meticulous with their legacy uniforms over the previous two seasons, so any change could indicate something entirely new is on the horizon.

Perhaps we see the return of their red uniforms, which have drawn mixed reviews from Giants fans over the years. Some love it while others hate it.

Another potential alternative is the 1975 double NY uniform that was only worn for that lone season. It certainly is a unique look but not exactly a callback on a memorable team (Giants went 5-9 that season).

Or, as Zach Cohen alludes, it could be something as insignificant as a minor color adjustment. Time will tell.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire