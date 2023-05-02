Could Giants square off against Eagles on Black Friday?

The New York Giants have not played a game on a Friday since 1964 but that could change this year as the league has scheduled a game as part of their ‘Black Friday’ celebration.

Black Friday, of course, is the day after Thanksgiving — America’s biggest shopping day.

The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime and will be free to all.

From Amazon:

Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for NFL fans, providing free access to the first Black Friday NFL game—even if you’re not a Prime member yet. The game will stream exclusively on Prime Video November 24, and is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. EST. “It’s such an unusual day because so many people have it off work, so it’s really a unique opportunity to expose all fans to our broadcast,” Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said.

NBC Sports columnist Peter King has a hunch that the game will be between the Giants and their hated rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.

The Giants last played on a Friday on September 25, 1964 at Yankee Stadium against Washington. It was their first home night game in 26 years. The Giants won the game, 13-10, on a one-year run by quarterback Gary Wood.

The NFL will officially release its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 11.

