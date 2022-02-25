Could Giants sign Mitchell Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones?

The writing on the wall ahead of the 2022 regular season is that Daniel Jones is being penciled in as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback.

But that doesn’t mean the Giants won’t look for a decent backup to play behind Jones or even possibly compete for his job in training camp over the summer.

The Giants may still have Jake Fromm, who was once drafted by the Buffalo Bills. He is an impending exclusive rights free agent. There’s also Davis Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017 who then spent 2019-2021 with the aforementioned Bills.

While the Giants aren’t going to be able to bring Josh Allen to East Rutherford with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, they could bring in Allen’s backup from last season — Mitchell Trubisky — to compete with Jones.

It’s an idea Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media recently pondered.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the Bears spent last season as the Bills backup after a failed tenure in Chicago and, by all accounts, showed enough that some expect him to get an opportunity to compete for a starting job elsewhere after hitting free agency this offseason. Could that be with the Giants? At the very least, the possibility of Trubisky coming to New York and backing up Daniel Jones shouldn’t be ruled out.

Last year, the Giants signed veteran Mike Glennon as the backup for Jones and he was a disaster, losing in every single game he started for the Giants.

Trubisky was a former starter in the league with the Chicago Bears and while he wasn’t going to push Allen for starting time, he could very well push Jones for his starting gig with the Giants.

Plus, given how Jones has missed some time in each season with an injury, having a decent backup proved to be vital last year — and Glennon certainly wasn’t the answer. Trubisky would be an upgrade over Glennon at the very least.

