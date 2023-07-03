Could Giants select a receiver in the 2023 NFL supplemental draft?

The NFL is bringing back the supplemental draft this summer. The event, which was last held back in 2019, will be conducted on July 11.

The New York Giants, who have dipped into the supplemental draft in the past, could show some interest in two wide receivers that have qualified for the special draft.

Purdue’s Milton Wright, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout, and Malachi Wideman (6’5″, 190), who played for Deion Sanders at Jackson State, are the featured players this season.

A team can use any of their upcoming picks in the 2024 NFL draft to secure the rights to an eligible player. If the player(s) go undrafted, they immediately become free agents and can be signed by any team.

The Giants have a crowded wide receiver room at the moment and there has been no indication they have any interest in spending future draft capital on either player, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

The Giants have used the supplemental draft three times in their history, most recently in 2018 when they used a third-round pick to select Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal.

In 1992, the Giants spent a first-round pick on Duke quarterback Dave Brown and two years later a fourth-rounder on Northeast Louisiana cornerback Tito Wooten.

Since the supplemental draft’s inception in 1977, it has produced several star players including Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter. Other notables include Bernie Kosar, Rob Moore, and Josh Gordon.

