Could Giants pay Wink Martindale more to keep him in New York?

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will head to Indiana this weekend for his second interview with the Indianapolis Colts.

Martindale previously met with the Colts via Zoom.

Although Colts owner Jim Irsay is reportedly pushing to keep Jeff Saturday as their head coach, the process is ongoing. And if there’s one other person who seems like an “Irsay guy,” it’s most certainly Wink Martindale.

But losing Martindale would leave the Giants in a precarious position, especially with Mike Kafka drawing interest from the Houston Texans and Shea Tierney from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, what might they be able to do to keep Martindale around?

Simple: pay him more.

My understanding is there are scenarios for Wink Martindale to remain w/Giants despite Colts interest. With no cap for coaches, paying him like head coach could keep him in NY. He’s critical part of what they’re building + players love him. An opportunity to keep him in building. https://t.co/O4hfIEYzas — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 27, 2023

There’s no guarantee that Martindale, who has been very public about his desire to become a head coach, would pass on the opportunity for a raise. But it is an option and one the Giants might explore should they come to that bridge.

They may have the upper hand in this scenario because Martindale has also been open about how he views the Giants and his role with the organization.

“When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said earlier this month. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

Martindale considers co-owner John Mara a friend and he’s obviously got a good relationship with head coach Brian Daboll.

If the Colts do end up offering Martindale the head coaching position, don’t expect the Giants to simply lay down. They’ll make some effort to keep Wink in tow.

