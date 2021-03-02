Could Giants or Jets pursue surprise free agent Kyle Van Noy?

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Kyle Van Noy kneels in white Dolphins jersey
In a very surprising move on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins notified veteran LB Kyle Van Noy that he will be released just one year after signing a multi-year deal that included $31 million guaranteed last offseason. Miami is still going to attempt a trade, but either way, Van Noy will have a new team.

If he hits the free agent market, could the Giants or Jets be interested?

The Giants had some interest in Van Noy last year, though the eventual price he signed for with Miami – four years, $51 million – wasn’t what they wanted. If his price was lower, more interest might have been shown. They also landed Blake Martinez and James Bradberry, which required a good chunk of cap room.

Van Noy is an outside linebacker, though, who Big Blue could use to generate a better pass rush. His career high of 6.5 sacks in 2019 doesn’t tell the whole story about his game, as he is stout against the run and generates tackles for loss, too – he had a career-high 10 in that category with Miami last season.

For the Jets, help in the trenches could certainly help and they have much more cap room than the Giants. Looking for players to complement Quinnen Williams on the line, Van Noy is someone who could do just that off the edge. The Dolphins also ran a hybrid scheme, jumping between a 4-3 and 3-4 base, which means he could work in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 base.

GM Joe Douglas has numerous holes to fill via free agency and the NFL Draft, but fortifying the defense is definitely among them. Van Noy also knows the AFC East well after playing years with the New England Patriots before entering free agency last year. He has two Super Bowl rings to show for it.

It’s too early to tell what Van Noy’s market will be, and for the Giants specifically, that will be the big question. Kyler Fackrell is a free agent and Lorenzo Carter is coming off an Achilles injury, so edge rusher should be an area of emphasis to fill. Only at the right price, like last offseason, should the Giants make a move there.

On the other hand, if Saleh and Douglas feel Van Noy’s experience and production fits the mold, they could be more aggressive than the team that shares MetLife Stadium with them.

