Could Giants be intrigued by Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, who has been compared to Saints' Michael Thomas?

With the Giants in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, the 2021 NFL Draft has a very deep class that includes a consensus top three in Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, plus LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

But there is another wideout that's starting to trend upward on some draft boards, and with the Giants picking a little later in the first round at No. 11 overall, who could intrigue them a lot.

Minnesota's No. 1 receiver for the past two seasons has been Rashod Bateman, and it's easy to see why. He has the prototypical size for a receiver -- 6-foot-2, 210 pounds -- and can play anywhere on the line of scrimmage. He has reliable, sturdy hands, shows clean releases off the snap and terrific routes throughout the play. He even has a flare for the dramatic at times, hauling in one-handed grabs on deep balls down field -- and he has the numbers to prove it all.

The Golden Gophers only played five games last season, but Bateman was just as effective as he was in 2019 when he had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. He posted 472 yards (94.4 per game) with two scores on 36 receptions.

Now, Bateman may not have posted numbers like the Heisman Trophy-winning Smith in 2020, or even Chase's outstanding stats in 2019. But NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes he sees an elite wide receiver that could develop on the NFL level. In fact, he compared him to a very specific wideout.



"I see some similarities to (New Orleans Saints wide receiver) Michael Thomas when he was coming out of Ohio State," Jeremiah wrote when breaking down Bateman ahead of the 2020 season. "Both guys have an ideal blend of size and strength. They have the versatility to play outside or in the slot."

Thomas has obviously become one of the biggest names in the game while working alongside Drew Brees and the Saints. Brees found a quick trust for Thomas, especially in third-down situations as Jeremiah pointed out, and he took advantage of the high volume of targets he would get each game.

Thomas also has some of the stickiest hands in the game, hauling in catches whenever the ball comes to him. A lot of that has to do with Thomas trusting himself, something that multiple scouts have seen from Bateman when catching a ball at its peak with his hands – not the body.

Scouts also point out his strength, and how he will use it to be extra competitive against press corners in particular. Physicality is always a good thing, especially when veteran corners think they can play mind games with young receivers off the rip. It's been the other way around for Bateman in college, but he can matchup with the tougher ones at the line when need be -- something that Thomas does such a good job of whether it be outside or in the slot.

The pre-draft process is once again tough for GMs and coaches, so Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are going to have to rely on tape and some pro-day workouts to determine who best fits their roster for next season. If one of the aforementioned receivers falls to the Giants at No. 11, it would be very hard for them to pass up on that kind of proven talent in the SEC -- considered college football's top conference. That kind of competition and proven results might be safer than taking someone like Bateman, who still excelled in a tough Big Ten schedule.

But there's also a big chance that all three of those wide receivers are gone before No. 11 is on the clock. Bateman is likely to be there. And if Gettleman wants to get risky, he might even be able to trade down a few spots, knowing that Bateman will still be there while getting more draft capital back from another team. A betting man might make the move, but Gettleman has been known to be more conservative.

Either way, if the Giants are searching for a wide receiver first with that selection, Bateman could easily become the guy that makes an immediate impact in his rookie season with an offense that is desperately in need of some new playmakers.

Will that play-making ability be Thomas-esque? We'll see.