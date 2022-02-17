Could Giants become middlemen in potential Deshaun Watson trade?

Prior to the New York Giants hiring Brian Daboll as their next head coach, rumors were abound that the team might have an interest in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson — especially if Brian Flores had been tabbed for the job.

That did not happen and after announcing the hire of Daboll, co-owner John Mara made apparent that an acquisition of Watson was absolutely not going to happen.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said in response to an inquiry regarding the beleaguered Houston Texans’ quarterback.

“There are so many reasons why. Cap wise, we couldn’t afford him. But more importantly, with the allegations that are out there, that’s just not the right fit for us.”

While the Giants won’t be trading for Watson, might they be involved in a trade that sends the quarterback elsewhere?

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah implied that the Giants (or New York Jets) may become a main cog in a three-team trade involving Watson.

NYJ & NYG could be pivotal players in trade market. If you want to trade for a vet QB (Watson, Wilson or Rodgers), they could be the middleman & supply picks for proven player(s).

NYJ/NYG send pick(s) to team X

Team X sends proven player(s) to NYJ/NYG

Team X sends picks for QB — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 16, 2022

An NBA-like deal in the NFL is nearly unheard-of, but there seems to be a growing belief that something like the above suggestion will play out in the coming weeks. Whether the Giants get involved remains to be seen, but it could be an opportunity to clear salary cap space and/or acquire further draft assets.

It’s also unlikely that the Giants work to acquire Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson but as Jeremiah points out, that doesn’t preclude them from being the third wheel in a potential trade.

