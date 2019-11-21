Could Georiga's Jake Fromm be the Bears' Drew Brees?

If you've paid attention to the conversation surrounding Bears general manager Ryan Pace's decision to draft Mitch Trubisky over DeShaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, you've learned that Pace's preferred quarterback prototype is future Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.

Pace felt like Trubisky exhibited some Brees-like qualities at North Carolina, both on and off the field.

"Every time he got in the game," Pace said after selecting Trubisky, "something happened in a positive way."

Unfortunately, positive results have been hard to come by in 2019. Trubisky hasn't taken that next step in his development and despite back-to-back decent games against the Lions and Rams, questions remain about whether he'll be the Bears' quarterback in 2020.

If Pace and coach Matt Nagy decide it's time to move on, or at the very least add some competition, Georgia's Jake Fromm could be a logical second-round target in the 2020 NFL draft. In fact, an argument can be made that Fromm has a more Brees-like resume than Trubisky ever did.

"When you look at Fromm, if he's there at 45 (Bears' first of two second-rounders), and the Bears are stuck with this roster that they have Trubisky coming back this year, you have to have someone that is just more calm, more composed," Bleacher Report's Connor Rodgers said on the Stick To Football Podcast." Somebody that can control the offense, somebody that can give Allen Robinson a chance in this offense. I would take the swing on Jake Fromm if I was Chicago."

Fromm will have his critics if he declares for the NFL draft this year. He isn't the best athlete, he doesn't have the strongest arm and there's nothing about his game film that suggests he's a surefire NFL starter. In other words, he'll probably end up with a grade very similar to Brees when the former Purdue star entered the draft in 2001.

Brees was selected at the top of the second round, No. 32 overall, by the San Diego Chargers.

Fromm's box score won't blow you away. He's completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,948 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, but he's a gamer. He rises up when the Bulldogs need him most, much like Brees did during his college career. He's also an extremely accurate passer, which is a trait that quarterbacks either have or they don't. Most of Trubisky's struggles tend to be a result of his poor mechanics and off-target throws; Fromm is the anti-Trubisky when it comes to both areas of his game.

There's a lot of time between now and the 2020 NFL draft, but Fromm is a name to watch if the Bears decide to dip into the quarterback pool this April.

Could Georiga's Jake Fromm be the Bears' Drew Brees? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago