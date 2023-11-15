Could Georgia overlook Tennessee football? Why Kirby Smart won't allow that | Adams

As badly as Tennessee football played against Missouri, that dreadful performance could help the Vols against Georgia on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Your reaction to that might be: “Yeah, right.”

But hear me out.

If the Vols had beaten Missouri, they would be 8-2 and possibly ranked in the top 10. Then, they couldn’t sneak up on the Bulldogs. They would be deemed a threat.

Georgia takes threats seriously. Sneak attacks give them trouble.

Take last year’s Missouri game, for example. The Tigers already had been waylaid by Kansas State, 40-12, and even had managed to lose to a Bryan Harsin-coached Auburn team. That took some doing.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is one of the best motivators in college football. He can get so revved up and animated during a pep talk, you might wonder if he were about to play. But he’s not a miracle worker. His players knew the scores. They saw the video.

And they likely concluded Missouri was nothing more than a northern version of Vanderbilt. Their colors are similar.

So, what happened? The Bulldogs muddled around for three quarters before figuring out “We could lose this game.” They then shifted into championship gear and pulled out a 26-22 victory.

A year later, sneak attacks still work on the Bulldogs as they continue their run for a third consecutive national championship. They beat South Carolina by only 10 points and Auburn by just seven.

But when Kentucky showed up with a 5-0 record, Georgia treated it almost as rudely as it did TCU in the last national championship game. The 51-13 victory over Kentucky coupled with a 43-20 victory over Florida reminded us the Bulldogs seemingly can up their level play whenever necessary.

Ole Miss represented an even greater threat to Georgia. The Rebels rolled into Athens with an 8-1 record and a No. 9 ranking.

Obviously, the Bulldogs felt challenged. They responded by rushing for 300 yards and passing for 311 yards in a 52-17 victory.

Tennessee shouldn’t provoke a similar response. The Vols have played two nationally ranked opponents – Alabama and Missouri – and lost by 43 points combined. They also lost to Florida, which Georgia handled with ease.

That could set the Vols up for a sneak attack. Unfortunately for them, they can’t sneak up on Smart

Smart was a defensive back on four Georgia teams from 1995 through 1998. He faced the very best Tennessee football had to offer and went 0-4.

Three of those losses came against Peyton Manning-quarterbacked teams. The fourth was to Tennessee’s national championship team.

Someone as competitive as Smart doesn’t forget those results. Most coaches are like that. Defeats that occurred when they were playing don’t fade away when they start coaching. In fact, they probably remember them even more because they’re a coach.

Smart as a head coach lost his first game against Tennessee. The 34-31 defeat came on a Hail Mary pass from UT’s Joshua Dobbs in 2016. It was such a perfect throw Smart might have had a Manning flashback.

ADAMS: November has been a catastrophe for Josh Heupel, Tennessee football. Georgia is next

Tennessee’s last-second victory wasn’t a sign of things to come. Since then, Georgia has won six consecutive games in the series. But you can bet Smart isn’t satisfied. Because when he thinks about the Tennessee-Georgia series, he can remember those four defeats as a player.

That makes me a think a sneak attack won’t work.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Adams: Why Tennessee football can't sneak up on Kirby Smart. Georgia