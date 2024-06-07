Could Gallagher end up at Swansea?

[Getty Images]

Sam Gallagher has his admirers at Swansea City, but the chances of the Blackburn Rovers striker ending up in Wales this summer look fairly slim.

Gallagher is being linked with a close-season move despite the fact that Rovers have triggered an extension clause in the 28-year-old’s contract which means he is tied to Ewood Park until 2025.

Swansea have been touted as potential suitors along with Luton Town and Ipswich Town, who reportedly saw bids for former Southampton player Gallagher rejected in January.

Would Swansea like to sign the 6ft 4in frontman? Very possibly, yes.

But are they likely to get him should Blackburn decide to sell? It is doubtful.

Gallagher’s wage demands are likely to put him beyond Swansea’s reach, which would not be the case for some of the other clubs who are said to be interested.

Head coach Luke Williams has said he wants a new centre-forward this summer as he looks to add firepower to a squad who did not take enough chances during 2023-24, and it is understood there is money available to use as a transfer fee.

But it would be a surprise should a deal for Gallagher get over the line.