Could Gabe Jackson, Trent Brown be 49ers options this NFL offseason?

Whether it should be or not, the big question hanging over the heads of the 49ers is their quarterback situation. With that comes question revolving around the offensive line. Whether Jimmy Garoppolo is under center or not, the 49ers have to keep their QB clean.

Could they look to upgrade their O-line with some help from their former Bay Area counterpart? Josina Anderson reported Wednesday, citing a source, Raiders guard Gabe Jackson has been informed he will be released. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport also reported Wednesday the Raiders have talked about potentially trading tackle Trent Brown.

Theoretically, either player could help the 49ers along their O-line, but it's not that simple.

Questions about the 49ers' offensive line start with the future of Trent Williams. If the star left tackle returns, everything becomes much simpler. The 49ers are expected to do whatever they can to bring Williams back to Santa Clara, and they seem to be sticking with Mike McGlinchey at right tackle.

While McGlinchey received heat from fans, especially for his porous pass protection, he was the No. 21 ranked tackle by Pro Football Focus with a 79.7 overall grade. He also played in all 16 games. Brown, an original seventh-round pick by the 49ers, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 but only played five games as a Raider last year and had a 68.9 PFF grade.

That brings us to Jackson. After being ranked as the 13th-best guard in the NFL by PFF in 2018, he ranked 41st in 2019 and 39th in 2020. Laken Tomlinson, who started all 16 games for the 49ers last season at left guard, was ranked the 10th-best guard with a 78.8 grade.

Jackson, a right guard, could step in for the 49ers here. But the 49ers might opt to stay in-house or turn to the draft with a prospect like Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. Daniel Brunskill could move back to right guard, or the 49ers could hand the keys to Colton McKivitz, a fifth-round pick from last year.

On paper, either player could make some sense for San Francisco, especially Jackson. It also is far from a guarantee general manager John Lynch is getting these guys on speed dial right now. In fact, don't be surprised if they go a different route.

